Davis R M Inc. Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,473 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $23,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

PSX traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $68.25. 70,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.82). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.