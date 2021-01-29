DDKoin (DDK) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $76,759.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008147 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004407 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001212 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002407 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001057 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.