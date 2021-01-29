Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.09. Dean Foods shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 470,167 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dean Foods stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy and dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, and bottled water.

