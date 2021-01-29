DEAPcoin Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One DEAPcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $810,630.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00124201 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00260743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00064985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.65 or 0.00309239 BTC.

DEAPcoin Token Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.