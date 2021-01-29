DECENT One Day Volume Reaches $365.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $585,216.10 and approximately $365.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00178857 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

