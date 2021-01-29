DecentBet (DBET) Trading Up 312.1% This Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. DecentBet has a market cap of $460,238.86 and approximately $343.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded up 312.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.00808302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00046608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.48 or 0.03936895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017401 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

