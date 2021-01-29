Decentraland (MANA) Market Cap Achieves $236.33 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $236.33 million and approximately $67.65 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.17 or 0.00877416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.89 or 0.04242089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017856 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,909,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,040,668 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.