Decentralized Machine Learning Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9,646.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $288,784.55 and $9,646.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.62 or 0.00860985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.92 or 0.04194374 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017755 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

