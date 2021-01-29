Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 291.8% in January

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, an increase of 291.8% from the December 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS DBCCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. 78,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,405. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower under the Qwest and Qwest Reserve brands; and cannabis pre-rolls under the Blendcraft by Qwest brand. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

