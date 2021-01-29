Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 291.8% in January

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, an increase of 291.8% from the December 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS DBCCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. 78,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,405. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Decibel Cannabis
