DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $53,120.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00017520 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,412,478 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

