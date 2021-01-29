Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 2.8% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 48.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 103.9% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $292.53 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $306.96. The firm has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.27 and a 200-day moving average of $234.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

