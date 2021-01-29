DEEX Trading Up 22.9% Over Last 7 Days (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One DEEX token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $225,670.68 and approximately $264.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007605 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006714 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000214 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000253 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

