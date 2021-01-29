DeFi Bids 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $40,577.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Bids token can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $376,329.73 and $40,577.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00124020 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00259210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00065268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00064265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00308758 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids’ total supply is 46,521,802 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,502,211 tokens. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

