DeFi Yield Protocol Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.75 or 0.00012891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00046206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00117962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00063153 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00249756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00060991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00032057 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,513,659 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

DeFi Yield Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

