DeFiner Market Capitalization Tops $1.15 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One DeFiner token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000904 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 95% higher against the dollar. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $588,414.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeFiner Token Trading

DeFiner can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

