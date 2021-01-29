Defis Network (DFS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57,661.00

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Defis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00007708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Defis Network has a market capitalization of $978,878.52 and $57,661.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Defis Network has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Defis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00066156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00796139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.84 or 0.03982818 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017532 BTC.

About Defis Network

Defis Network is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,848 tokens. Defis Network’s official website is www.defis.network . Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Defis Network Token Trading

Defis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Defis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Defis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.