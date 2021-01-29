Degenerator Tops 1-Day Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. One Degenerator token can currently be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.96 or 0.00304187 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003381 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000801 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.28 or 0.01531289 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 117.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Degenerator

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

Degenerator Token Trading

Degenerator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.