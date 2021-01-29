Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE DELL opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at $12,825,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $188,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,853.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,799,024 shares of company stock worth $129,228,173 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

