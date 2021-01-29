Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,672 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after purchasing an additional 554,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,728 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after purchasing an additional 659,224 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $7,549,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,570,753.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $188,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,853.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,799,024 shares of company stock worth $129,228,173. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

