Delphy Reaches Market Cap of $277,832.37 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $277,832.37 and approximately $86,376.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Delphy token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00065861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.85 or 0.00803947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00046330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.82 or 0.03910453 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017242 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

