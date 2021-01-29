Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Short Interest Up 326.1% in January

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 326.1% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. It owns and operates nine retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

