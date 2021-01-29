Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Down 5.3%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.74 and last traded at $37.96. 17,104,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 13,308,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,252. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.