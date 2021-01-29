DeltaShares S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRE) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of DeltaShares S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRE) traded up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.97 and last traded at $61.97. 40 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.86.

