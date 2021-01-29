Dent (DENT) Achieves Market Cap of $30.16 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $30.16 million and $3.22 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00065593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.87 or 0.00834461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.35 or 0.04093720 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017495 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,962,464,292 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

