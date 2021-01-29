Desire One Day Volume Hits $27,612.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Desire has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Desire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Desire has a total market cap of $14,125.90 and approximately $27,612.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,378.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.32 or 0.03988925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.90 or 0.00389491 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.53 or 0.01176706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.40 or 0.00498557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.58 or 0.00406026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00249195 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00021936 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

