Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Down 65.4% in January

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.10% of Deswell Industries worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

DSWL stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Deswell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

