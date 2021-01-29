Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) a €6.00 Price Target

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) received a €6.00 ($7.06) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

CBK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.31 ($6.25).

ETR:CBK opened at €5.75 ($6.77) on Friday. Commerzbank AG has a 12 month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12 month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €5.44 and its 200 day moving average is €4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a PE ratio of -29.21.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

