Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,000 Price Target

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Davy Research lowered shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 842 ($11.00) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 864.79 ($11.30).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

Shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock opened at GBX 731.80 ($9.56) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 807.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 659.13.

In other news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.