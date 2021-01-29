Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) a €460.00 Price Target

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €460.00 ($541.18) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 45.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RAA. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €499.00 ($587.06).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) alerts:

Shares of RAA opened at €838.00 ($985.88) on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €750.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €653.76.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.