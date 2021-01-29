Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) a GBX 6,000 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,468.46 ($71.45).

RIO opened at GBX 5,611 ($73.31) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,790.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,019.40.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

About Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

