Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) (FRA:DBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.43

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) (FRA:DBK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.43 and traded as high as $8.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 13,415,826 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DBK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €6.70 ($7.88).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

