Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get easyJet alerts:

ESYJY stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 34,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,596. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.