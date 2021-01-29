Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021


easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 34,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,596. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

