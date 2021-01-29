Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $143,479.26 and $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000171 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 112.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.