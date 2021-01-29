Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.57

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.57 and traded as high as $51.16. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $50.93, with a volume of 40,751 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DPSGY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

