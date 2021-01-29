Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.75

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.75 and traded as high as $15.38. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 17,660,717 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.95 ($23.47).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

