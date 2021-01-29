Dev Protocol Market Cap Achieves $3.15 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $241,736.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $4.48 or 0.00011992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dev Protocol Token Trading

Dev Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars.

