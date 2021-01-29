DeVault (DVT) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $665,004.80 and $3,497.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeVault has traded 57% higher against the dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007605 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006590 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000214 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000242 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 384,936,833 coins and its circulating supply is 362,368,472 coins. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.