Devery Price Tops $0.0025 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Devery token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Devery has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $155,503.96 and approximately $19,790.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.17 or 0.00766346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00044001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.24 or 0.03821886 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013395 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00017650 BTC.

About Devery

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,116 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

