DEXA COIN 1-Day Volume Reaches $90,891.00 (DEXA)

DEXA COIN (CURRENCY:DEXA) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, DEXA COIN has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One DEXA COIN token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DEXA COIN has a market cap of $501,071.63 and approximately $90,891.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00047799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00121480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00064399 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00253716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00062888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00032965 BTC.

About DEXA COIN

DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens. DEXA COIN’s official website is dexacoin.net . DEXA COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN

Buying and Selling DEXA COIN

DEXA COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

