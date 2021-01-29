Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) PT Raised to C$8.00

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s current price.

DXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark raised shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.46.

Get Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:DXT traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.02. 43,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,054. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$390.51 million and a P/E ratio of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.