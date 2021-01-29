DEXTools (DEXT) Market Cap Tops $13.27 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One DEXTools token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. DEXTools has a market cap of $13.27 million and $96,427.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00126224 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00265359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00065796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00065499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00312562 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,172,888 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

