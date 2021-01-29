DEXTools (DEXT) Price Hits $0.13

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $12.05 million and $204,863.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00049143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00128796 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00272707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00067845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00036100 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,172,888 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

Buying and Selling DEXTools

DEXTools can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.