dForce USDx (USDX) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One dForce USDx token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002684 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USDx has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $3,161.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USDx alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,700.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.64 or 0.01136977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.69 or 0.00473982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00037993 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008385 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002064 BTC.

dForce USDx Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,209,304 tokens. dForce USDx’s official website is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

dForce USDx Token Trading

dForce USDx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USDx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USDx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USDx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.