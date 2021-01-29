dForce USDx (USDX) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, dForce USDx has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One dForce USDx token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003032 BTC on exchanges. dForce USDx has a market cap of $4.26 million and $7,463.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,361.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.22 or 0.01190669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.89 or 0.00509234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038586 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008898 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002284 BTC.

About dForce USDx

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,209,304 tokens. dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network

dForce USDx Token Trading

dForce USDx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USDx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USDx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

