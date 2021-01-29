dHedge DAO (DHT) Market Cap Tops $20.36 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One dHedge DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00007622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $20.36 million and approximately $14.39 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00063256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00769678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.58 or 0.03793046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00033610 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

dHedge DAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.