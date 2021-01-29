dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Reaches $2.86 on Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One dHedge DAO token can now be bought for $2.86 or 0.00008605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $20.49 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.56 or 0.00861377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00049465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.17 or 0.04193762 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017920 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.