Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.27. 25,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,221. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

