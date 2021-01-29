Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,450 by Credit Suisse Group

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,929.50 ($38.27) on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,209.50 ($41.93). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,940.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,761.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The company has a market capitalization of £68.53 billion and a PE ratio of 48.99.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

