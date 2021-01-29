Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.6% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Bank of America began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

DEO traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $160.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,221. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.01. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

