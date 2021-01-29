Diamond Platform Token (DPT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,884.00

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00005768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $2,884.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00858224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.21 or 0.04152741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token (DPT) is a token. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,723,082 tokens. The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com . Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Certified Diamond Coin is a standard token created on Ethereum blockchain and backed by diamonds of 0.05 carats or more. CDC can be used for depositing and safeguarding capital, as well as for making payments. CDC pricing is based on diamonds. This aims to deliver a stability guarantee that is absent from similar stablecoins linked to financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

